Significantly, the Indian Navy is associated with the title announcement of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment’s Operation Trident!

Excel Entertainment has truly left everyone astonished by breaking a big announcement of their next titled ‘Operation Trident’. As much as this mega announcement is grand in itself, it becomes even more significant with the Indian Navy being associated with this announcement. This is indeed a pioneering move, that the Indian Navy has been associated with a film’s title announcement.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Sunshine Digimedia announced ‘Operation Trident’ at Nausena Bhavan New Delhi. The announcement was made in the presence of Adm R Hari Kumar CNS, Ritesh Sidhwani (Producer, Excel Entertainment), Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani (Co-Producers, Excel Entertainment), Abhinav Shukla (Producer, Sunshine Digimedia) Priyanka Belorkar (Co-Producer, Sunshine Digimedia).

The film is based on the Indian Navy’s daring attack during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The saga of the historic triumph will inspire generations to come.