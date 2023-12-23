Sizzling Track ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ from Siddharth Anand’s Fighter receives love from Netizens! They hailed Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer song by calling it A visual treat!

The highly anticipated song “Ishq Jaisa Kuch” from the movie “Fighter” has been released, marking the start of the season of love. The song features the scorching and fresh chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, radiating romance throughout. This sizzling romantic track enthralls viewers with picturesque landscapes and a melody that resonates deeply. The dynamic chemistry between the gorgeous duo, Hrithik and Deepika, is poised to charm the audience in every possible manner.

The song has become the biggest hit of the season and has captured the top spot on the charts. Netizens can’t stop praising the song and the sizzling chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Talking about the hotness of the lead pair, a user wrote,

“Holy smokes! These two hotties! #DeepikaPadukone #HrithikRoshan #IshqJaisaKuch #Fighter”

Praising the visuality of the song a netizen wrote,

“Man @justSidAnand How do you do it everytime? I mean #IshqJaisaKuch visually looks like Adam and Eve are dancing in heaven. Can’t ever doubt the trilogy of you, Vishal-Shekhar and HR. Only you can visually treat us with #Hrithik in full form. #Fighter”

Another user talked about the composition and the visuals of the song and captioned,

“A foot tapping number with breathtaking visuals.

#IshqJaisaKuch is seductive and addictive at the same time.

The retro touch is amazing thanks to @VishalDadlani and @ShekharRavjiani’s composition.

@iHrithik and @deepikapadukone look great together with their sizzling chemistry.”

A foot tapping number with breathtaking visuals.#IshqJaisaKuch is seductive and addictive at the same time.

Another user wrote,

“Thank you @justSidAnand @ShekharRavjiani @VishalDadlani for giving us this beautiful 😍 song #IshqJaisaKuch

It’s Addictive and wanting more and more.

Lyrics , Tune , Beats , Voice ,Sound mixing ,Choreograpy everything is Bang On !🤘✅️

Placed in my fav list.❤️

#Fighter”

Highlighting the pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone a user wrote,

“Can’t believe Bollywood took this long to pair them up 🔥🔥😍💕

#IshqJaisaKuch listening on loop 🫶

#DeepikaPadukone #HrithikRoshan”

Fighter is the big scale entertainer that promises an adrenaline rush, thrills and actions .

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ is an outstanding cinematic masterpiece. It seamlessly blends heart-stopping action with patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Get ready for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ hits theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a cinematic extravaganza that sets a new standard for excellence.