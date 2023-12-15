Superstar Hrithik Roshan, the ultimate dance sensation is back with ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter!

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly the biggest dance sensation in the nation and has always left everyone impressed with his incredible dance moves. While continuing the spree of delivering back-to-back dance blockbusters, well reckoned to be as ‘God Of Dance’ Hrithik is back with yet another party anthem of the season with ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ from Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

Well studded with all the party vibes and grooving dance beats, the first song of Fighter, ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ has indeed arrived as a treat to watch. While the audience is eagerly excited to watch Hrithik dance, this song has indeed gratified the desire. Looking uber cool and stylish, Hrithik smoothly slips on the dance floors and owns it as always. From the first shot to the end, the superstar’s charisma truly takes over our minds. Moreover, what comes with an absolute treat is the sizzling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone who appeared on the screen for the first time and are looking truly mind-blowing. Choreography by the duo Bosco – Caesar, is making it the ultimate party number.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.