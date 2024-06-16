Taha Shah Badussha yet again defends his co-star Sharmin Segal says, “I have seen her put her best foot forward.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” has been receiving tremendous love from the audience across the globe. As much as the show has garnered heaps of praises from the masses, some people have been commenting on Sharmin Segal’s performance that has spread like a wildfire over the internet. But her co-star Taha Shah Badussha has been defending her from all the trolls she has been receiving. Taha Shah, who is romantically paired with Sharmin in Heeramandi, has yet again defended his co-star.

In an interview, Taha was asked to comment on Sharmin Segal receiving criticism for her performance in Heeramandi. Taha Shah Badussha talks about Sharmin Segal, and said “They (audience) have picked on her, and whoever I have spoken to, I have made it a point to say that…We are nobody to talk about the audience, but I can talk about people who are close to me, like my mom and dad. They have come up to me and shared logical explanations as to how her performance was, and it made complete sense,”.

Recalling that he spent more than 100 days with Sharmin on the set, Taha added, “I have seen her put her best foot forward.”

Taha Shah Badussha further praised Sharmin, saying that she read the whole script thoroughly. Taha also added that she would often point out loopholes with “logical explanations” and come up with “good ideas.”

Talking about Sharmin’s work experience, Taha said that the actress worked as an assistant director to Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his films and made her debut with Malaal. “She knows his (Bhansali’s) process of working,” he added.

Taha Shah also urged to the audience to give Sharmin a “break” while adding that she is quite “young” in the industry. He hoped that the audience would “take it easy on her.”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.