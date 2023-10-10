Movies | Releases

Tejas Gill aka Kangana Ranaut in conversation with first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh

Kangana Ranaut who will be seen playing the character of an Air Force fighter pilot in Tejas got to meet the real-life Air Force Pilot, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, the first and only female pilot to fly the Rafale fighter aircraft. Recently, Kangana was invited to Amrit Ratna 2023, which aims to celebrate the achievements of Indian icons who had path-breaking accomplishments to their names across different fields and have made the country proud.

10 Oct,2023
Well-studded with action and thrill, the immensely action-packed trailer of Tejas was released recently. While the trailer is well-studded with many elements that have left the audience impressed, the way it presented the leading lady Kangana Ranaut in the character of Air Force Pilot Tejas Gill has truly left everyone raving about it. While the trailer elevated the feeling of the nation’s pride, Kangana happened to receive a golden opportunity to meet Lt. Shivangi Singh, first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot.

Tejas Gill aka Kangana Ranaut in conversation with first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh 860219

During the interaction , Kangana also spoke about the producer Ronnie Screwvala. She said, “Ronnie is a very patriotic human being. He is a producer who takes immense interest in making a film that celebrates patriotism. After URI he is now back with Tejas.”

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.

