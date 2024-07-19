‘The Couple Song’ from Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to take over! Hits the mark of 175 Million+ views across all languages!

The much awaited Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has fascinated the masses even before its release. Following the fabulous response to its first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa,’ the second single, ‘The Couple Song,’ is now ruling the hearts of the masses. The song has achieved a gigantic milestone of 175 million views across all languages, with over 100 million views for the Telugu version.

The makers shared this remarkable feat on their social media and jotted down the caption –

“The audience continue to vibe to #TheCoupleSong

#Pushpa2SecondSingle hits 175 MILLION+ VIEWS with 100 MILLION+ VIEWS for the Telugu version

#Sooseki #Angaaron #Soodaana #Nodoka #Kandaalo #Aaguner

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024.”

The second single, ‘The Couple Song’ is sung by the melody queen, Shreya Ghoshal, in six different languages.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on December 6 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.