Movies | Releases

The journey of a single shot’ gives a glimpse into the massive prep behind the action scenes of Jawan! The hardwork it takes to get that one great action shot!

The video 'The Journey of a Single Shot' provides insight into the extensive preparation required for the action scenes in Jawan, showcasing the hard work needed to capture a single great action shot.

Author: IWMBuzz
26 Sep,2023 14:45:05
The journey of a single shot’ gives a glimpse into the massive prep behind the action scenes of Jawan! The hardwork it takes to get that one great action shot! 855582

“The Journey of a Single Shot” takes you deep into the heart-pounding world of high-octane action. Ever wondered what it takes to capture that one electrifying moment on screen? Well, brace yourselves, because ‘Jawan’ is about to spill the beans!

Spiro Razatos, the Hollywood Action Maestro, is the mastermind behind this spectacular creation. You may recognize his incredible work from blockbuster movies such as “The Fast and the Furious,” “Captain America,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and now even in the latest hit JAWAN.

The makers of ‘Jawan’ have released an exclusive behind-the-scenes video, showcasing Spiro Razatos’ skills as he directs the action with precision. The video highlights the meticulous planning and unwavering dedication that went into crafting a single shot of a mind-blowing action sequence. It serves as a testament to the incredible effort invested in making every frame count in ‘Jawan.’

‘Jawan is not just a movie; it is an adrenaline-pumping experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With outstanding performances by everyone and the team’s unwavering commitment to delivering pulse-pounding action, Jawan is breaking multiple records and making box office history globally.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Auto Draft 855586
Exclusive: Sanya Malhotra on Jawan’s success, 1st meeting with SRK, desire to work with Salman Khan
JAWAN India number surpass Gadar lifetime, set to cross Pathaan in Week 3! In Hindi the film is set to make the fastest 500cr by this weekend! 854378
JAWAN India number surpass Gadar lifetime, set to cross Pathaan in Week 3! In Hindi the film is set to make the fastest 500cr by this weekend!
Jawan Fame Ridhi Dogra Turns 39; Vinny Arora And Dheeraj Dhoopar Wish Happy Birthday 854240
Jawan Fame Ridhi Dogra Turns 39; Vinny Arora And Dheeraj Dhoopar Wish Happy Birthday
Amidst News Of Unfair Treatment On The Sets Of Jawan, Nayanthara Wishes Director Atlee 'Happy Birthday' 854202
Amidst News Of Unfair Treatment On The Sets Of Jawan, Nayanthara Wishes Director Atlee ‘Happy Birthday’
JawanControversy Reports: Nayanthara Unhappy With Atlee's Treatment Of Her Role? Read For Full Info 853694
Jawan Movie Controversy Reports: Nayanthara Unhappy With Atlee’s Treatment Of Her Role? Read For Full Info
Delhi High Court Orders WhatsApp and Telegram to Reveal Identities of Jawan Pirates!* 853481
Delhi High Court Orders WhatsApp and Telegram to Reveal Identities of Jawan Pirates!*

Latest Stories

Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s life in danger, Katha faints in hospital 855581
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s life in danger, Katha faints in hospital
Erica Fernandes Recalls Her Role As Prerna Sharma In Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Says 'Close To My Heart' 855557
Erica Fernandes Recalls Her Role As Prerna Sharma In Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Says ‘Close To My Heart’
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him 855565
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir finds Khushi, Rana shoots at him
"Dawshom Awbotaar" stands as more than just another cinematic offering; it heralds the advent of Bengali cinema's inaugural double prequel, intricately weaving the narratives of "Baishe Srabon" and "Vinci Da". 855540
Srijit Mukherji’s highly-anticipated cop universe thriller Dawshom Awbotaar’s trailer out
Exclusive: Abhaas Mehta joins Kanika Mann in Bodhi Tree’s web series Flight Attendant 855552
Exclusive: Abhaas Mehta joins Kanika Mann in Bodhi Tree’s web series Flight Attendant
Shivangi Joshi plays Battle Ground during shoot, leaves Kushal Tandon amused [Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka] 855549
Shivangi Joshi plays Battle Ground during shoot, leaves Kushal Tandon amused [Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka]
Read Latest News