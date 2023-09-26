The journey of a single shot’ gives a glimpse into the massive prep behind the action scenes of Jawan! The hardwork it takes to get that one great action shot!

“The Journey of a Single Shot” takes you deep into the heart-pounding world of high-octane action. Ever wondered what it takes to capture that one electrifying moment on screen? Well, brace yourselves, because ‘Jawan’ is about to spill the beans!

Spiro Razatos, the Hollywood Action Maestro, is the mastermind behind this spectacular creation. You may recognize his incredible work from blockbuster movies such as “The Fast and the Furious,” “Captain America,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and now even in the latest hit JAWAN.

The makers of ‘Jawan’ have released an exclusive behind-the-scenes video, showcasing Spiro Razatos’ skills as he directs the action with precision. The video highlights the meticulous planning and unwavering dedication that went into crafting a single shot of a mind-blowing action sequence. It serves as a testament to the incredible effort invested in making every frame count in ‘Jawan.’

‘Jawan is not just a movie; it is an adrenaline-pumping experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With outstanding performances by everyone and the team’s unwavering commitment to delivering pulse-pounding action, Jawan is breaking multiple records and making box office history globally.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.