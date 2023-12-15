The party anthem of the season ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ from Siddharth Anand’s Fighter creates a storm on social media!

The musical journey of Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter has begun with ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ now released. The song indeed comes as the ultimate party anthem of the season. Well-studded with some amazing dance moves, the song brings along the fresh sizzling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. As the song is out, it has started to make waves on social media with the praising comments from the netizens. While praising the song the netizens are calling it a party anthem and an instant chartbuster. Here is how netizens are reacting –

Whole cast is looking fabulous but the moves of #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone has it all 🔥#SherKhulGaye brilliant 💥#Fighter pic.twitter.com/xyv7iTZUQh — RISHABH (@RishabhBanswar) December 15, 2023

Feel the music, feel the dance…Let your body do the talking!#HrithikRoshan #Fighter #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/8MPDJnn1gj — Gioia Samy (@GioiaSamy) December 15, 2023

Vintage #HrithikRoshan𓃵 after so so long…!!!🥵#SherKhulGaye #DeepikaPadukone #FighterOn25thJan pic.twitter.com/N656dYslxj — Pratyush Singh (@singhpratyush52) December 15, 2023

Caption @Rohit_HR_Fan ❤#HrithikRoshan #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/fJ0PXKYOjb — Gaurav X (@Fighter25Jan24) December 15, 2023

#SherKhulGaye – Instant Chartbuster The sizzling chemistry between #HrithikRoshan𓃵 & #DeepikaPadukone is literally amazing and Fantabulous, and the magical voice of " Shilpa Rao "is steel the show. Vishal× Sheykhar Music = 🔥🔥🔥#FighterTeaser #Fighter #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/xRweke9lsz — AMIR ANSARI (@filmy45539) December 15, 2023

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.