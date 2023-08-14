ADVERTISEMENT
The rage of Excel Entertainment's Don 2 is on the rise! Grabs chatter around the brand world!

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Aug,2023 17:11:13
Excel Entertainment recently introduced Ranveer Singh as the new face of the Don franchise, taking over from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan with Don 3. Within a week, the stylish and chiseled look of the superstar as the new Don has captured the attention of the nation and created a buzz in the brand world. Despite the initial excitement, the fever shows no signs of settling down anytime soon.

Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Don has won the hearts of the audience, making the Don brand highly popular among top companies. By cleverly incorporating Don’s famous dialogue, these brands are effectively capturing the audience’s attention and promoting their own messaging. Check out how these famous brands have integrated Don into their advertising.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many more. Currently, the production house is gearing up for the most awaited Jee Le Zaraa.

