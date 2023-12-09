The teaser of Fighter took the internet by storm! Netizens says Roger that as the teaser garnered 74 Million views across all the platforms!

The highly-anticipated teaser for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film “Fighter” was released yesterday and has received an overwhelming response from viewers. The teaser features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in their first on-screen pairing, and has generated a lot of excitement for the film’s release. Fans have taken to social media to express their love for the teaser, and even public figures such as SRK and the BJP have shared it on their official portals. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

The mission is on the go and with the teaser garnering a phenomenal 74 Million views across all the platforms, Fighter has indeed achieved the initial target. It’s trending at #1 on YouTube. The teaser has indeed raised the excitement for the release of the film.

While marking the milestone achieved by the teaser, the makers of Fighter shared a video and jotted down the caption –

“In the realm of clouds and courage, the Fighter soars!

#Fighter Forever 🇮🇳 #FighterTeaser out now.

#FighterOn25thJan”

‘Fighter’, under the direction of Siddharth Anand and presented by the collaboration of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is a cinematic masterpiece that is set to revolutionize action storytelling. This incredible film expertly combines heart-pounding action sequences with patriotic themes, delivering an unforgettable experience that will captivate audiences worldwide. Mark your calendars for January 25th, 2024, India’s 75th Republic Day, and get ready to witness one of the most remarkable cinematic achievements of our time. Get ready to be amazed by the sheer brilliance of ‘Fighter’!