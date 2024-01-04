“They share a commitment to storytelling and creating visually stunning cinematic experiences,” says Prabhas expressing his experience working with Prashanth Neel in Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire and S. S. Rajamouli in Baahubali!

The rebel star Prabhas has made his strong mark in the record books with his blockbuster releases. While he is currently breaking records with the tremendous success of Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, he has also created records with the Baahubali franchise. The pan India star has worked with two biggest directors of Indian cinema, S. S. Rajamouli in the Baahubali franchise and now with Prashanth Neel in Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire.

While sharing his experience of working with both directors during a recent interview, Prabhas said, “Prashanth Neel and Rajamouli are visionary directors with unique styles. While Rajamouli’s world often explores grandiosity and mythological elements, Prashanth Neel’s universe tends to delve into darker, gritty, and more intense narratives. They share a commitment to storytelling and creating visually stunning cinematic experiences, but their individual styles bring diverse flavors to the screen.”

Further mentioning the similarities between the two directors, Prabhas said, “One of the similarities in them is that their heroes are very powerful characters.”

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.