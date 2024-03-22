“This is Sara Ali Khan’s best performance till date for sure”, says Netizens as they hailed the actress’s performance in Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses in Indian cinema. With her every film, she surprises the audiences by giving memorable performances, and she had one of the biggest successes in 2023 with ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. Since her much-awaited film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ has been released, fans and audiences have highly praised her performance as the unsung hero in the film.

It cannot be denied that Sara Ali Khan has given a career-defining performance as the unsung hero in the film, and she has transformed herself into the skin of the character, playing it with sincerity and honesty.

The actress, being the voice of the generation, became the first-ever young actress from today’s generation to portray a real-life character on screen, and she has done it with her versatility. The netizens are all raving about her performance in the film.

Taking to social media, a netizen praised Sara Ali Khan’s performance and said, “This is #SaraAliKhan’s best performance till date for sure…. There’s no one in her generation who can pull off such a character with such ease. Nailed it as Usha Mehta”

This is #SaraAliKhan’s best performance till date for sure…. There’s no one in her generation who can pull off such a character with such ease. Nailed it as Usha Mehta❤️😍 — Khushi Gautam (@KhushiGaut57107) March 21, 2024

An ardent fan of Sara Ali Khan lauded her performance and reviewed saying, “#SaraAliKhan has just killed it and how! No one could do it better than you…hats off to you..”

#SaraAliKhan has just killed it and how! No one could do it better than you…hats off to you..🔥🙌🏻 — Saniya Pradhan (@Saniya_p_11) March 21, 2024

Another social media user highly praised Sara Ali Khan’s performance by writing, “#SaraAliKhan brings character into life…kya jhakasss acting hai she is owning every scene effortlessly, leaving us in awe ”

#SaraAliKhan brings character into life…kya jhakasss acting hai🫶🏻 she is owning every scene effortlessly, leaving us in awe 🤩 — aleena (@aleena_112000) March 21, 2024

Another user wrote, “OMG, totally obsessed with #SaraAliKhan’s performance as Usha Mehta! She totally owned it! Like, no one in her generation even comes close to matching her talent and dedication. Can’t stop gushing over how she nailed every aspect of the character. Truly a fan forever!”

OMG, totally obsessed with #SaraAliKhan's performance as Usha Mehta! She totally owned it! Like, no one in her generation even comes close to matching her talent and dedication. Can't stop gushing over how she nailed every aspect of the character. Truly a fan forever! 😍❤️ — Anjali Dhillon (@anjalirocksyo) March 21, 2024

It is so good to see Sara Ali Khan giving two back-to-back finest performances in a week. While she dazzled audiences with her performance as Bambi in Murder Mubarak, her performance in Ae Watan Mere Watan is sure to win accolades from everyone.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the much-awaited ‘Metro in Dino’.