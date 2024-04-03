Movies | Releases

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spoke about how he knew Farhan was perfect for the role because of his dedication and hard work.

Farhan Akhtar is considered one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood who has always won the hearts of the audience. Though the actor has given some of the biggest hits, one of his path-breaking blockbusters is undoubtedly Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. In this movie, he played the character of Milkha Singh and stunned everyone with his phenomenal performance. While everyone praised the actor’s amazing performance in the film, the director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also complimented Farhan’s expertise in molding himself into any character.

During an interview on the film completing a decade, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, “I know Farhan from the inside, I know the depth he has, I know the talent he has, and he is such a Natural. So many times I have spoken to him in the same breath as Balraj Sahni. He can mould himself into any part & his eyes reminded me of Milkha Singh’s eyes.”

As audiences eagerly await Farhan Akhtar to be in action again, one thing is certain his dedication to quality cinema and his ability to choose strong scripts will continue to enrich our cinematic experiences for years to come. The news is he will start shooting for his untitled next in July.