Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan joins Action Brothers Anbariv for KH237

It is with great pride that RKFI presents Production No. 55, KH237. Featuring the iconic Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, this film marks the directorial debut of the Action Choreographers as Directors Anbariv. Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran produce the film under the RKFI banner.

In the Indian action film world, Anbariv is a prominent figure. The shift from action directors to film directors is a testament to their dedication and skill. With KH237, RKFI’s reputation for excellence is enhanced and we are pleased to have Anbu Mani and Arivu Mani directing. In terms of filmmaking, this collaboration signals the beginning of a new era. Anbariv is known for meticulously creating fight sequences, and this dedication will surely be evident in this project.

Says Iconic Actor, Director and Producer Kamal Haasan: Proud to add two proven talents in their new avatar as directors for #KH237. Slay it, Masters Anbariv. Welcome to Raaj Kamal Films International again.

Action Directors Anbariv Say : Miracles do happen, as Anbariv says, it still feels surreal that they have been given such an extraordinary opportunity to direct Ulaganayagan Kamal sir.

An action-packed film, this film promises to amaze fans as well as industry insiders. It is sure to be a treat for Kamal Haasan fans. .

With adrenaline pumping and anticipation building, the Anabariv twins are excited to showcase their directorial skills with Ulaganyagan.

In a true testament to our pursuit of outstanding films, the movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

The Film is slated to release in 2025.