Watch | Salman Khan Makes a Grand Entrance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet; Paps Scream ‘Sikandar’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are preparing to get married on July 12, but their pre-wedding celebrations have been bustling since March. The Ambani family has organized an elaborate sangeet ceremony for the couple, scheduled this Friday at the prestigious Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Guests are expected to dress in Indian Regal Glam attire, enhancing the majestic atmosphere of the event. Last evening, superstar Salman Khan graced the event with his majestic entry. As soon as he entered, the crowd went ballistic screaming his name and calling him Sikander of Bollywood.

View Instagram Post 1: Watch | Salman Khan Makes a Grand Entrance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet; Paps Scream 'Sikandar'

In a video shared by the popular paparazzo handle, Salman Khan is seen making a stylish entrance. He looked sharp in a black shirt and suit combination paired with black trousers, complemented by a trendy beard. As photographers greeted him with cheers of ‘Whoa Sikandar’ and ‘Tiger’, the actor smiled graciously. The clip quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The sangeet ceremony will also feature an energetic performance by superstar Salman Khan along with other celebrities. Earlier in the week, the Ambani family initiated the final phase of their extravagant celebrations by organizing a mass wedding for 52 economically disadvantaged couples on Tuesday. This was followed by Radhika Merchant’s ‘mameru’ ceremony on Wednesday, a traditional Gujarati ritual where the bride’s maternal uncles present her with clothing and jewelry.