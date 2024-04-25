When the world goes East, Mannara goes West! Netizens Laud Mannara as she picks a Western outfit for a recent event when others wore traditional attire

Among all the prominent talents in the entertainment industry, the one name that always lifts the atmosphere with her energy is the very talented and beautiful actress Mannara Chopra. The actress has left an enduring mark on the audience’s hearts by featuring in many films, music videos, and Bigg Boss show. In her impressive cinematic journey, Mannara has truly come out as the most loved and credible person and, the audience loves her!

Last evening, a grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazar’ was held. Several prominent names were invited to be part of this mega night and one among them was the beloved girl of the nation Mannara Chopra. The actress infused the magic and charm in the atmosphere as she made a smashing entry at the event. While the event was full of traditional wear, Mannara stood out wearing an all-black one-piece dress, Mannara was indeed looking gorgeous. With her elegance, appearance, and effortless personality, Mannara looks ravishing and made the eyes glued to her. As soon as the pictures from the event went out, Netizens and her fans started appreciating Mannara for her unique choice of attire saying, “When people follow tradition, she follows Modern”.

Talking about her body of work, Mannara Chopra has proved her mettle in every language by working in some of the blockbuster films from the Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada industries.

Bigg Boss indeed played a very crucial role in the career span of Mannara. However, if we look at her work dynamics across different entertainment platforms, she has a very impressive slate but this one show has perfectly aligned with her personal and professional pursuits. Conclusively, Mannara is one contestant who earned heaps of love from the audience being one of the most credible people from the House of Bigg Boss. To see her, is a delight!