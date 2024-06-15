With great word of mouth, Chandu Champion registers 50% to 55% growth on day 2!

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion has been released and has started to capture the hearts of the audience. The film has been receiving amazing reviews from both the audience and critics for its extraordinary story and Kartik Aaryan’s phenomenal performance. After making a strong entry at the box office with a collection of 5.40 Cr. on day 1, the film has generated positive word of mouth, ensuring significant growth on its second day at the box office.

With strong word of mouth, Chandu Champion has grown significantly on its second day, Saturday. Following the heaps of praise collected on day 1, the film has attracted a large audience on day 2. The film has shown an impressive growth of 50% to 55% in day 2 numbers, with an expected collection of over 8 Cr. After registering a solid opening, Chandu Champion is now heading towards a blockbuster weekend.

