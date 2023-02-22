Deepika Padukone would unquestionably win if there were a prize for wearing the same clothes repeatedly and making remarks while doing so. But, on the other hand, her stylist Shaleena Nathani is turning heads with outstanding looks that can outdo even the most fashionable person, whether she wears the same fit or gives it a modified touch to make it look brand new.

Nothing Deepika wears the internet’s attention. She demonstrates that wonderful things do exist with her chic airport look. Agreed? Let’s look at a few instances where the celebrity taught us the value of smart clothing and how to make it a daily habit. Simply put, wear the same clothes repeatedly and still look good.

Here Are Deepika’s Outfits-

What a spectacular sight. We are all aware of DP’s passion for Sabyasachi saris. So take in the utmost elegance that will come your way while maintaining your magnificent star quality. The Padmaavat actress chose a straightforward, plain saree with a black border, as seen below. She accessorized it with circular earrings and a full-sleeved embroidered top that stated “party ready.” And once more this year, we witnessed the beauty of this gorgeous saree. But wear it with a cropped blouse, crew neck, and full sleeves. The distinctive Sabyasachi belt entered the picture, and the pointed-toe heels fit the bill.

Deepika pulled it off twice with a strapless gown, a sweetheart neckline, and a well-fitted, gold-shimmering skirt. This is a great move if you’re not a fan of wearing the same dress twice in a row within a week of each other. The Om Shanti Om star wore this for the first time when she went to the Vogue Beauty Awards, and she later displayed it at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, which was held on an international stage.

Nothing makes you look more beautiful if you love wearing ultra-glam sarees than one made of silk. She wore this pink, regal saree with zari embroidery to her friend’s wedding and an awards ceremony. Observed the maneuver she made? Wear your kanjeevaram to weddings, pujas, housewarming ceremonies, and other occasions. You’ll look flawless wearing matching earrings and a gold choker.

Praise for shimmer’s beauty never ends. Can we ever? Deepika would undoubtedly say no. The actress wore gold paper bag trousers for Shahid Kapoor’s birthday celebration when paired with a black strapless top. It quickly became a favorite when we saw her wearing it again on a date with some B-town boys.

Which outfit worn by Deepika has your vote?