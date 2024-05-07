Aditi Bhatia’s Ultimate Guide To Glam Your Ethnic Wear with Makeup and Accessories for Festive Season

Aditi Bhatia, a beautiful TV actress, has wowed audiences with her stylish choices, which are all about glamour and style. She appreciates all styles, whether ethnic or Western. This time, the diva posted photos of herself wearing ethnic attire with beautiful makeup and accessories. Aditi Bhatia’s style is all about elegance, glamour, and celebrating tradition with a modern twist for the festive season. Here’s how you can glam up your ethnic wear inspired by Aditi Bhatia’s signature look:

Aditi Bhatia’s Ethnic Appearance-

Aditi Bhatia is known for carrying off traditional attire with grace and style! The ivory ethnic wear looks absolutely elegant. The V-neckline adds a touch of modernity, while the gold embroidered work brings out the richness of the outfit. Pairing it with ¾ length sleeves and a sheer dupatta with a gold border adds layers of sophistication to her look. Her stunning ensemble highlights Aditi’s beauty and the timeless charm of Indian ethnic wear.

Aditi Bhatia’s Glam Appearance-

Aditi Bhatia’s makeup and accessories play a crucial role in elevating her ethnic wear to a glamorous level. She opted for a soft and radiant makeup look, with neutral tones for the eyes, a hint of blush on the cheeks, and a matching lip color. Her hair, styled in a middle-parted loose bangs braid, adds a touch of glamour. The minimal yet impactful silver jewelry, including statement silver oxidized long earrings, a kada, and a matching colored nose ring, beautifully complements the gold embroidery on her outfit. This careful selection of makeup and accessories enhances the overall look, making it a perfect inspiration for your festive attire.

Now that you’ve seen how Aditi Bhatia effortlessly combines ethnic wear with glam makeup and accessories, it’s time to recreate her stunning look. Follow these styling tips and exude elegance and grace at your next festive occasion.

