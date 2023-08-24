ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt recalls when Ranbir Kapoor got L'Eto London's milk cake to Bulgaria on her birthday

Alia reminisced about a special birthday celebration during her time in Bulgaria. She revealed that she has an irresistible penchant for a particular milk cake from L’Eto in London, a confection that held a special place in her heart

Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the wave of applause for her debut Hollywood project, “Heart of Stone.” In a recent exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the talented actress shared a delightful anecdote about a sweet surprise orchestrated by her then-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. As the conversation with Harper’s Bazaar unfolded, Alia couldn’t help but express her passion for food. She revealed, “I’m a foodie at heart,” setting the stage for a heartwarming memory involving the Bollywood’s dreamboat.

During the interview, Alia reminisced about a special birthday celebration during her time in Bulgaria. She revealed that she has an irresistible penchant for a particular milk cake from L’Eto in London, a confection that held a special place in her heart. What made this birthday even more memorable was Ranbir Kapoor’s thoughtful gesture. Alia shared, “He was my boyfriend at the time, and we were shooting a movie together in Bulgaria. There’s a particular milk cake from L’Eto in London that I’m obsessed with, and he flew the cake from London to Bulgaria so that I could cut it on my birthday. I literally did not share it, even with him!” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship has received a lot of public garners as of late. Given Ranbir’s comments and remarks towards wife Alia, and the latter candidly talking about it in interviews, made netizens feel that RK is a ‘red-flag’ (a term used in contemporary times, that is referred to men/women with certain traits that might not be healthy in a relationship)

