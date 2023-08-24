Alia Bhatt recalls when Ranbir Kapoor got L'Eto London's milk cake to Bulgaria on her birthday

Alia Bhatt is currently riding high on the wave of applause for her debut Hollywood project, “Heart of Stone.” In a recent exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the talented actress shared a delightful anecdote about a sweet surprise orchestrated by her then-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. As the conversation with Harper’s Bazaar unfolded, Alia couldn’t help but express her passion for food. She revealed, “I’m a foodie at heart,” setting the stage for a heartwarming memory involving the Bollywood’s dreamboat.

During the interview, Alia reminisced about a special birthday celebration during her time in Bulgaria. She revealed that she has an irresistible penchant for a particular milk cake from L’Eto in London, a confection that held a special place in her heart. What made this birthday even more memorable was Ranbir Kapoor’s thoughtful gesture. Alia shared, “He was my boyfriend at the time, and we were shooting a movie together in Bulgaria. There’s a particular milk cake from L’Eto in London that I’m obsessed with, and he flew the cake from London to Bulgaria so that I could cut it on my birthday. I literally did not share it, even with him!” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship has received a lot of public garners as of late. Given Ranbir’s comments and remarks towards wife Alia, and the latter candidly talking about it in interviews, made netizens feel that RK is a ‘red-flag’ (a term used in contemporary times, that is referred to men/women with certain traits that might not be healthy in a relationship)