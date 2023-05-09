Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like when she ‘raises her voice’, netizens say ‘Mera pati mera devta’

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about that thing about her that Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t appreciate. Later, the SOTY actress even revealed that RK has got a ‘saint-like mind’, read below

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt opened up about her relationship with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, describing his mind as ‘saint-like’ compared to her own. Bhatt revealed that Kapoor is known for his calm demeanor and often disapproves when she raises her voice in moments of anger, particularly when it pertains to matters of incompetence. The talented actress shed light on their dynamic, highlighting their contrasting personalities and how they navigate their differences.

Alia Bhatt says RK has a ‘saint-like mind’

Alia Bhatt in a recent interview with Vice.com, opened up that she envies her husband because he has got a ‘saint-like mind.’ Alia said, “I envy my husband Ranbir because he has a saint-like mind. If you were to open my brain up…”

She added, “The one thing that immediately puts me in a fit of anger is incompetence. And I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like (it) when my voice goes above this decibel. Because he thinks it’s not fair and it’s important to be kind even when you are unhappy.” as quoted by HT.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

The couple tied the knot last year April in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child last year November and are now proud parents to Raha. They were last seen together in the movie Brahmastra.

Netizens’ Reactions on Reddit

One wrote, “she loves n adores him wayy too much. “bhala hai burra hai jaisa bhi hai mera pati mera devta hai “”

Another wrote, “This should be a flair! Mera pati mera devta”

A third user wrote, “Ranbir does not like it when her voice goes above that decibel? He must hate her interviews in India, then. Even her KWK appearances, for that matter.”