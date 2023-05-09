ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like when she ‘raises her voice’, netizens say ‘Mera pati mera devta’

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about that thing about her that Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t appreciate. Later, the SOTY actress even revealed that RK has got a ‘saint-like mind’, read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 May,2023 00:05:01
Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like when she ‘raises her voice’, netizens say ‘Mera pati mera devta’

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt opened up about her relationship with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, describing his mind as ‘saint-like’ compared to her own. Bhatt revealed that Kapoor is known for his calm demeanor and often disapproves when she raises her voice in moments of anger, particularly when it pertains to matters of incompetence. The talented actress shed light on their dynamic, highlighting their contrasting personalities and how they navigate their differences.

Alia Bhatt says RK has a ‘saint-like mind’

Alia Bhatt in a recent interview with Vice.com, opened up that she envies her husband because he has got a ‘saint-like mind.’ Alia said, “I envy my husband Ranbir because he has a saint-like mind. If you were to open my brain up…”

She added, “The one thing that immediately puts me in a fit of anger is incompetence. And I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like (it) when my voice goes above this decibel. Because he thinks it’s not fair and it’s important to be kind even when you are unhappy.” as quoted by HT.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

The couple tied the knot last year April in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child last year November and are now proud parents to Raha. They were last seen together in the movie Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt’s seven vices:
by u/vrindx in BollyBlindsNGossip

Netizens’ Reactions on Reddit

One wrote, “she loves n adores him wayy too much. “bhala hai burra hai jaisa bhi hai mera pati mera devta hai “”

Another wrote, “This should be a flair! Mera pati mera devta”

A third user wrote, “Ranbir does not like it when her voice goes above that decibel? He must hate her interviews in India, then. Even her KWK appearances, for that matter.”

Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like when she ‘raises her voice’, netizens say ‘Mera pati mera devta’ 805058

Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like when she ‘raises her voice’, netizens say ‘Mera pati mera devta’ 805059

 

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Watch: Alia Bhatt wins internet with her humble interaction with paparazzo’s mother
Watch: Alia Bhatt wins internet with her humble interaction with paparazzo’s mother
Deepika-Alia: Is there a cold war on call?
Deepika-Alia: Is there a cold war on call?
Alia Bhatt had Priyanka Chopra to her rescue at Met Gala, here’s why
Alia Bhatt had Priyanka Chopra to her rescue at Met Gala, here’s why
Deepika Padukone pours love on Alia Bhatt for her Met Gala debut, netizens say ‘stay away you witch’
Deepika Padukone pours love on Alia Bhatt for her Met Gala debut, netizens say ‘stay away you witch’
Watch: Alia Bhatt gives tour of her Met Gala BTS
Watch: Alia Bhatt gives tour of her Met Gala BTS
Scoop: Designer Prabal Gurung invited Alia Bhatt earlier to Met Gala, latter refused
Scoop: Designer Prabal Gurung invited Alia Bhatt earlier to Met Gala, latter refused
Latest Stories
IPL 2023: Rinku Singh does it again, smashes last ball boundary to help KKR beat PBKS
IPL 2023: Rinku Singh does it again, smashes last ball boundary to help KKR beat PBKS
Fashion Battle: Pooja Hegde Vs Rashmika Mandanna: Who pulls off stunning scarlett red lipstick shade better? (Vote ASAP)
Fashion Battle: Pooja Hegde Vs Rashmika Mandanna: Who pulls off stunning scarlett red lipstick shade better? (Vote ASAP)
Sara Ali Khan remembers Lord Shiva, vibes with "Namo Namo" song by Amit Trivedi
Sara Ali Khan remembers Lord Shiva, vibes with "Namo Namo" song by Amit Trivedi
Watch: An Arijit Singh fan singing ‘Hawayein’ while paragliding is winning internet
Watch: An Arijit Singh fan singing ‘Hawayein’ while paragliding is winning internet
Khatron Ke Khiladi gang Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Faisu party hard at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday, see photo
Khatron Ke Khiladi gang Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Faisu party hard at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday, see photo
Rashmika Mandanna and her cutest smiling moments that will make your hearts skip multiple beats
Rashmika Mandanna and her cutest smiling moments that will make your hearts skip multiple beats
Read Latest News