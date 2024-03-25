Movies | Snippets

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses in town. Though she is trolled badly, her kind gesture while taking pictures with an underprivileged kid made netizens praise her

Beautiful Ananya Panday is a heartthrob of Indian cinema. She is one of the favorite and loved artists in the town. The diva has followers who love her and trollers who disrespect her. However, the actress always looks to the positive side of the thing. Though she is wealthy and elite, in real life, the actress is very grounded and humble. And this video of the star is going viral. Let’s check out.

Ananya Panday’s Kind Gesture

In the viral shorts video, the actress is seen coming out of the hotel dressed in a white crop top and green skirt. As she walked out, the paps started taking pictures and videos while a little underprivileged girl asked the actress for a photo. Ananya very politely said ‘Aajao’ and smiled at the photo together with the girl. This kind gesture won hearts instantly and the user couldn’t stop gushing about it.

A user wrote, “Sb bolte hai acting nahi aati but dil ki bahut acchi hai yr A.” “POV : Jo dil ke ache hote hain unko movies main Fake acting nhi ati Cuz they are real not fake♥️?,” said the second user. The third said, “I love you ananya very very much and I hate those people those who troll you.” The fourth wrote, “The girl is so well mannered first she asked can I have a picture then she said thank you.”

