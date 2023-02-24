Anne Hathaway is a superstar actress in Hollywood. One of the highest-paid actresses also appeared on the Forbes Celebrity 100 in 2009. The actress is a mother of two children and yet looks stunning even as she has become 40 years old. Her physique and fierce attitude always win hearts, and no wonder she nails every outfit with that slim and shaped body. Where many crave, Anne always slays with her looks. Let’s check out Anne Hathaway’s impactful fitness regime even you should follow.

Anne Hathaway has, time and again, proved that she is limitless. Defining herself with her age isn’t the thing. Instead, she often made fans believe that age is just a number. Although the actress will soon turn 40, the diva looks youthful, energetic, and stunning.

Anne Hathaway recently appeared on the red carpet of the Sundance Film Festival. She grabbed the eye, and one couldn’t deny her sparkling look.

You might wonder what’s the secret behind her fitness. Let’s check out

Anne’s fitness regime includes five days of one-hour workouts every morning. However, the actress didn’t give up on her workout routines even after giving birth to her son in 2016.

Her fitness coach Jackie Keller said Anne Hathaway causally follows an anti-inflammatory diet. In addition, she makes sure to keep herself fit by taking proper rest. Her workout routine also includes yoga three or four times a week.

However, Anne Hathaway believes that shape doesn’t matter when you are wearing confidence and energy. The actress loves the way she is and teaches others to do the same.

