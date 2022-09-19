Bengali actress Paoli Dam recently attended the death anniversary of the popular Bengali designer Sharbari Datta, who died two years ago. The actress was seen in her serene self, as she wore a sheer designer saree teamed with minimal subtle makeup look and a sleek straight hairdo.

Sharing the pictures, as she attended late Sharbari Datta’s death anniversary, she wrote, “This weekend we celebrated the ever iconic late Sharbari Datta – a true pride for all Bengalis across the globe. Thank you Biswarup Chakraborty for taking the initiative and organising an evening dedicated to the memories of a trailblazer who will continue to inspire women and Bengalis till the end of time.”

She further went on to add, saying, “The evening brought together some brilliant minds under the same roof, one of them being our own @bibi_russell_official . Bibi di and I worked together in Moner Manush, a film so close to my heart…. Dear Bibi di, I will always be grateful to you… Meeting you after years brought me the same joy and warmth that I felt on set with you. My heart feels full! Sharing some photos from the evening.”

For the unversed, back in 2020, designer Sharbari Datta was found dead in her apartment bathroom. Several traces of blood on her face and ankles were discovered, and a case of unnatural death was registered.