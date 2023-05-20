Check out this throwback video of Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor fighting like kids

Anushka Sharma is one of the best actresses in Bollywood. She has a dominant personality and attracts everyone. The diva shares a great bond with her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The duo was all over the news for their craziness onset and off-set. And yet again, a throwback video of the duo is going viral on the internet. Read more to know.

A user @ranbirsingh shares a video clip from an interview with the caption, “celebrities bhi humari tarah hi hote hain!” Also the video has a text, “Pov- fight with friends in public places looks like.”

In the viral video, Anushka Sharma tries to take revenge on Ranbir Kapoor for something he did. She wanted a doddle something on his neck. But scared Ranbir Kapoor hesitated and couldn’t let her draw anything on his neck. The scribble fight between friends always initiates an argument. You must watch yourself and enjoy.

Reacting to their cute fight, fans spammed the account. A user said, “trust me, no one like them.. 😂.” Replying to the same comment another said, “hahahaha so true! 😂😍❤️ cutest friends ever seen…😚.”

Anushka Sharma And Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming

Anushka Sharma will next feature in the comedy film Kaneda alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor. At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor will next feature in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is quite active on Instagram, and Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t have an account.

