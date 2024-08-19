Chhaava Teaser Review: Vicky Kaushal As Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Is Giving Goosebumps In Ferocious Look

For the first time, Vicky Kaushal is paired alongside Rashmika Mandanna for their upcoming historical drama Chhava. Ever since the film’s announcement, the duo has been creating buzz. Finally, the fans witnessed a glimpse of the film by releasing the teaser today. Let’s have a look.

Chhaava Teaser Review

The actor shared the teaser glimpse on his Instagram handle. The teaser begins with the introduction of Vicky Kaushal as Chattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, then horses approaching in the battlefield and in the background, narrates the story saying, ‘Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj ko Sher kehte hai aur Sher ke bache ko Chhaava’. As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Vicky Kaushal looks ferocious jumping on the battlefield. His never-before-seen look, aggression, expression, and energy build up anticipation for the epic historical tale. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Vicky in a mind-blowing role.

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films Production. The film will be released on 6th December 2024. Sharing the teaser, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Protector of Swarajya. Defender of Dharma.

#Chhaava – An epic saga of a courageous warrior! Teaser out now. The Warrior Roars…… on 6th December 2024.”

Praising Vicky Kaushal’s new look, wifey Katrina Kaif expressed her pride feelings and excitement and wrote, “And it’s hereeeeee RAW, BRUTAL, GLORIOUS X.”