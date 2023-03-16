Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the town’s most adorable brother-sister duos. They are children of ex-couple Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The duo often amazes fans with their cute and siblings’ goals pictures. Whenever they are spotted together, they always show love and an unbreakable bond for each other. And these pictures below are legit proof. Check them below.

Sara Ali Khan yesterday dropped an adorable picture with her brother having a chill at night and wished him for his Birthday. In the caption, she wrote, “Happiest Birthday to my (not so) little IGGY potter.

The day you were born I knew I wouldn’t be moms #1 child, and now post Fuffy Singh I’m happy that you’re not the superlative either.

Regardless, you’ll always be my #1 boy.”

These are the throwback pictures of the duo enjoying their Christmas vacation, all covered in clothes and snowy weather.

It’s such an adorable treat for fans. The whole Pataudi family kid. Sara Ali Khan goofed with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh baba.

The most amazing siblings on vacation on the beach. How they hugged and smiled for the photo speaks to their bond and vulnerability.

Some brother-sister drama that is never going to go stale. Ibrahim Ali Khan is so hot that Sara might wonder, Is he my brother?