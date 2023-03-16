ABCD actor Salman Khan, who became a household name with his thrilling and spectacular dance performances in dance reality shows has now brought up a serious discrimination issue that he faced while at the Bengaluru, KempeGowda International Airport . He was setting off to Dubai, and that was when, he got to meet an immigration officer who forced him to talk in Kannada.

The actor alleged that he had been terribly harassed by the officer for not knowing Kannada despite being born in the city. The actor was asked to speak in Kannada only by the officer at the airport. To this, Salman Khan explained that he is not fluent in the language, however, he understands it; it is because his growing up has been in Saudi Arabia.

Later, he shared a video on his official Instagram handle, where he spoke about the same with a long note asserting what happened at the airport. Watch below-

Sharing a video, the actor wrote, ”@kempegowdainternationalairport .. on my way to Dubai and I meet this immigration officer who speaks to me in Kannada .. and I in my broken Kannada try to tell him that I understand the language but can’t speak so well to which he continues to speak in Kannada and shows me my passport and points out my name and my birthplace and my father’s name and his birthplace and has the audacity to tell me that .. you and your father are born in Bangalore and u can’t speak Kannada ..”

The actor-dancer also mentioned that he assured the immigration officer that he knows ‘Hindi’. However, the latter insisted that he still can suspect him upon anything.

The actor added in the statement, ”I told him that I know my nation’s official language Hindi why should I know Kannada. I asked him again suspect me for what? And he says. I can just suspect you for anything…I told him… TRY ME. And got a little louder and repeated TRY ME… thrice…To which he kept quiet… I told him that if uneducated people like you continue to live in this country this country will never grow,”

He further stated, ”PS: I am a proud Bangalorean but what I’ve faced today is unacceptable … you should always encourage people to learn any local language not demean them for not knowing it .. and pulling your parents name into it.”