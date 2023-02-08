Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. The actress is very active on social media and often shares her sizzling pictures and videos with her fans. She never misses any chance to hog the limelight with her sartorial choices.

Recently, she was seen partying with Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu as they celebrated 3 years of their movie Malang. She took to Instagram stories and shared photos with Aditya and Kunal. For the party looks, Disha opted for a bold lacy red bodysuit that she paired with ripped denim shorts for an outing. She rounded off her look with a pair of sneakers and carried a white puffer jacket, and a small purse. Check below!

Malang was a revenge drama, helmed by ‘Aashiqui 2’ director Mohit and produced by Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur, and Jay Shewakramani. The film featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. In 2020, Mohit Suri confirmed a sequel of the romantic-action flick ‘Malang’ in-process and shared a glimpse of the first draft on social media.

