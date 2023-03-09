Esha Gupta the talented actress is superlative in her Dressing style always. She is that embodiment of beauty and grace who is poised to kill in any outfit that she wears.

Every fashion outshines when she wears it. Today’s look of Esha Gupta is the amazing black sheer bodycon dress with lacework on it. It has a bow fashion styling at the neck which gives it a royal look. She is seen wearing the same matching bow on her head too.

Her beauty is on point and we can vouch for that. She is a killer in this graceful look. Her killer instinct is very much visible in this fashionable attire.

You can check her look here.

Here are the pictures.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Too cool is this look of Esha!! What say, folks?Truly, Esha sums up the definition of being a perfectly dressed hot celebrity.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.