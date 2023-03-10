Esha Gupta is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. Esha is also one of the most fashionable actresses. She is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style. Right from rocking a casual look to acing a red carpet look in a saree or gown, Esha’s style game is always up to the mark.

Esha knows how to step out in style and give major fashion goals to her fans and followers. She is stealing the hearts of millions of people with her fashionable looks. One must definitely learn from the actress to give a classy and fierce look and stay strong and fit all time. The fashionable looks of the actress always make her look unique and pretty.

Be it slaying in a gown or making a stylish appearance in a pantsuit, Esha knows how to look fabulous and stand out from others in stylish looks. Esha, who never fails to impress fans with her stunning photoshoots, keeps teasing fans with her beautiful pictures. Recently, Esha took to Instagram and shared her bossy look in a brown body-hugging corset top which she paired with a brown pantsuit. She completed her look with nude makeup. Check below!