Esha Gupta looks Hot in a Plunging neck Blouse and Multicolored Lehenga Set; check out these photos!

Esha Gupta has consistently amazed fashionistas and style icons with her exceptional choice of Western draperies. She knows how to carry any thigh-high slit dress, plunging gown, western dress, or pantsuit with confidence. This time, the diva flaunts her ethnic version as she opted for a multicolored rang embroidered lehenga set, which cost Rs 46,500. Check out her beautiful look below.

Esha Gupta’s Lehenga Set Appearance-

Esha Gupta looks gorgeous in a multicolored lehenga set. The combination of a multicolored rang floral printed flared skirt adorned with embroidered crystals, dori work, and shimmering sequins creates a mesmerizing visual impact. It evokes a sense of traditional charm fused with contemporary elegance. The intricate detailing adds depth and richness to the ensemble, while the vibrant colors of the floral print add a lively and cheerful touch. Pairing the skirt with a matching deep-neck blouse enhances the overall look, creating a cohesive and balanced outfit. Adding a purple dupatta to the ensemble adds an unexpected yet complementary element to the outfit. The outfit is from Seeaash, and it costs Rs. 46,500.

Esha’s Beauty Appearance-

The actress fashioned her hair in a middle-parted tousled open tresses hairstyle, providing a subtle yet stylish accent. She opted for a flawless base with a dewy finish, complemented by neutral tones on the eyes with black eyeliner to enhance their shape. A blushy brown highlighted cheeks and dark matte lips could add depth and allure. She chose minimal yet statement-making accessories with polki embellished earrings and a multicolored choker to complement the ensemble.

What is your reaction to Esha’s ethnic avatar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.