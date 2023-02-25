Keerthy Suresh and Trisha Krishnan are well-known for their immaculate style and elegance. They frequently turn heads with their gorgeous ensembles and make a statement on the red carpet or at public events. They dress in a basic and beautiful way. They frequently dress in traditional clothes, like sarees, salwar suits, and lehengas. Both wore fusion and western attire, and their fashion selections represented their personality. Their fashion style is bold and confident, and they often set trends in the industry with their unique styles.

Thus, it might be a big thing if celebrities are seen wearing identical or similar attire. Nonetheless, they are now as often as we would like them to be in the world of fashion. Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh, two attractive actresses who are both stars in their own right, are on our face-off list today. They chose the same co-ord set from Mini Sondhi, letting their fashion preferences guide their decisions.

Trisha Krishnan And Keerthy Suresh’s Outfits

Trisha Krishnan donned a purple patchwork blazer with box-cut sleeves. The actress paired the high-beadwork blazer with matching high-waisted pants. Trisha’s glam look featured glossy pink lips and matte finish makeup, both styled by Eka Lakhani. Trisha styled her hair in beachy waves in a half-up ponytail and accessorized the look solely with plain hoop earrings. She finished off her ensemble with high pencil heels!

Although wearing red, Keerthy Suresh was spotted wearing the same ensemble. The actress from Mahanati looks quite right in her box-sleeved blazer and matching pants. Although the cropped blazer’s sleeves’ appliqué, quilting, and beading stood out somehow, Keerthy’s complexion and attire suited her. Moreover, she could just wear her hair open and straight. With her innovative and current dress choices, Keerthy captured our attention. She has a boss-lady vibe to her flaring pantsuits. Her sense of style is diverse, just like the films she chooses, but sadly, she looks good in this red attire.

Trisha Krishnan or Keerthy Suresh, who do you believe won the battle of the blazers in terms of style?