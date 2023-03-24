Kriti Sanon and Katrina Kaif are known for their impeccable fashion and are often seen in stylish sporting outfits. Kriti also experiments with different prints and bold colors and is often seen in fusion wear outfits that combine traditional and western styles. They are also known for their classic and sophisticated fashion sense. Kriti Sanon and Katrina Kaif are fashion icons and inspire their fans with their unique fashion styles.

They are known for their love for minimalism and often wear clean and simple outfits. They often wear monochromatic outfits in neutral tones such as white, black, beige, and grey. They also like experimenting with styles often seen in Western outfits, such as dresses and gowns. The actresses appeared in a mini monotone outfit; scroll down to see their outfit appearance.

Kriti Sanon And Katrina Kaif’s Monotone Outfits

The Bachchhan Paandey actress wore a sensual and party-perfect pink Alex Perry short dress with full sleeves, a deep-cut square neck, and a body-hugging shape. The brilliant highlighter pink is a color that has been popular among millennials for a long time. Kriti Sanon looked stunning in her stylish gown, which she paired with Kat Maconie’s multicolored shoes. Her bold makeup stole the show, with green eyeshadow on her upper lids and pink on her lower lids. Pink lips, a perfect foundation, and loose hair added to her glitter factor. Sukriti Grover designed her appearance playfully, toying with colors while keeping the look modest with simple hoop earrings and silver rings as her sole jewelry.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in high-heeled shimmering Jimmy Choo shoes. Her bodycon little dress by the same Australia-based designer label Alex Perry costs around Rs 1 lakh. The dress was identical, right down to the puffy sleeve design and seductive deep-cut square neckline, but in bright blue. Kat, who Ami Patel styled, opted for striking cobalt blue dangler earrings and an attention-grabbing ring to elevate her fashion game. The Tiger 3 actress, too, went for bold makeup, including unusual blue eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and flawless contouring. Her silky mane was dressed in her typical side-parted open hair to complete the appearance.

Who do you think dressed their Alex Perry mini dress better? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.