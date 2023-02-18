Fashion face-off is popping up everywhere these days. As we all know, celebrities and their stylists go to great lengths to deliver the greatest fashion on the red carpet. Often, whether on purpose or inadvertently, celebrities wind themselves wearing similar or identical ensembles. The fascinating thing is who can pull off the best attire. Today, we have two attractive and brilliant actors from the business, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh, on our fashion face-off list.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh are both prominent actresses in the South Indian industry and have made their mark not just through their acting skills but also through their impeccable sense of style. They both have a more vibrant and experimental fashion sense. They often opt for bold and colorful outfits, and they are not afraid to mix and match patterns and textures. They are also known for their love of traditional Indian wear, especially sarees. Both the actresses have been seen in a wide range of sarees, from simple cotton sarees to heavily embellished designer sarees.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Keerthy Suresh’s Saree Outfits –

Samantha, known for her bold and avant-garde fashion choices, donned a blush pink richly embroidered saree by Krésha Bajaj to an awards ceremony. The amazing detailed work in glass beads and sequins drew your attention completely. The Oh Baby actress paired it with a plunging neck top for a sultry look fit for a cocktail party. The actress completed her appearance with soft glam makeup, silver eyeshadow, a neutral lip color, and a few accessories.

Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, was photographed wearing a blush pink saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The stunning lady paired it with a full-sleeved sweetheart neckline blouse. The Mahanati actress, known for her daring dress choices these days, topped her diamond-studded saree with heavy and glossy makeup. She used purple eye makeup and a lot of highlighters to give her face a shiny appearance. Keerthy completed her appearance with bare glossy lips and gobs of mascara.

Samantha Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh carried off a glam look with elegance and confidence, and we give them 10/10.