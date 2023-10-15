Get 'Power Woman' Vibes Like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia & Amala Paul In Designer Gowns

Women have become more powerful than in the old times. With the changing world, females fought for their rights and carved their niche in every sector. And now, exude the ‘power woman’ vibes with your attire, like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Amala Paul in designer gowns.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Black Gown

The stunning Rashmika is a power actress of South as well as Bollywood. And with her black gown, she is exuding that strong woman charm. This strapless mini dress with a long trail looks gigantic. With her appearance, she gives the impression of a free bird. She completes her glam with dewy makeup and a sleek hair bun.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Black Gown

Lust Stories 2 actress is flaunting the strong girl charm in this sensual gown. The sweetheart neckline with an off-shoulder pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders and collarbones, followed by dangerously thigh-high slit, defining her toned legs. With the butterfly bows of her sleeves looking like wings to fly with the classy adorns and makeup, she rounds up her look.

Amala Paul’s Green Gown

The South diva shows her charm in this glittery green gown. The one-shoulder neck patterns look stunning, followed by a floor-sweeping gown. The thigh-high slit gives an extra dose of glamour. With the diamond accessories, she looks attractive.

Whose gown style did you like? Let us know in the comments box below.