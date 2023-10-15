Movies | Snippets

Get 'Power Woman' Vibes Like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia & Amala Paul In Designer Gowns

The stunning South divas Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Amala Paul show how to get that power-woman vibes in designer gowns. Check out the photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Oct,2023 21:30:41
Image Credit: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Amala Paul Instagram

Women have become more powerful than in the old times. With the changing world, females fought for their rights and carved their niche in every sector. And now, exude the ‘power woman’ vibes with your attire, like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Amala Paul in designer gowns.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Black Gown

Get 'Power Woman' Vibes Like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia & Amala Paul In Designer Gowns 861538

The stunning Rashmika is a power actress of South as well as Bollywood. And with her black gown, she is exuding that strong woman charm. This strapless mini dress with a long trail looks gigantic. With her appearance, she gives the impression of a free bird. She completes her glam with dewy makeup and a sleek hair bun.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Black Gown

Get 'Power Woman' Vibes Like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia & Amala Paul In Designer Gowns 861537

Lust Stories 2 actress is flaunting the strong girl charm in this sensual gown. The sweetheart neckline with an off-shoulder pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders and collarbones, followed by dangerously thigh-high slit, defining her toned legs. With the butterfly bows of her sleeves looking like wings to fly with the classy adorns and makeup, she rounds up her look.

Amala Paul’s Green Gown

Get 'Power Woman' Vibes Like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia & Amala Paul In Designer Gowns 861536

The South diva shows her charm in this glittery green gown. The one-shoulder neck patterns look stunning, followed by a floor-sweeping gown. The thigh-high slit gives an extra dose of glamour. With the diamond accessories, she looks attractive.

Whose gown style did you like? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

