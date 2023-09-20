Happy Festivities! Alia Bhatt takes traditional twirl in fiery orange saree with mirror embellished sleeveless blouse design

Alia Bhatt set hearts aflutter as she graced the Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The star-studded event was a veritable who’s who of Bollywood, with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Nayanthara, and many others in attendance. But it was Alia’s sartorial choice that stole the limelight and had fashion enthusiasts talking.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a series of mesmerizing pictures that showcased her in a resplendent fiery orange saree. The choice of colour alone was enough to set the fashion world abuzz, as it exuded warmth and vibrancy, perfectly in tune with the festive spirit.

What truly added a dash of contemporary flair to her traditional ensemble was the mirror-embellished halter neck blouse. The shimmering mirrors, like stars in the night sky, lent a touch of modern glamour to her classic attire. Alia’s wavy open hair cascaded gracefully, framing her radiant face.

For the makeup, Alia opted for a look that was both subtle and striking. Her sleek eyebrows accentuated her expressive eyes, which had been given a dewy, soft finish. The finishing touch was a delightful peach-pink shade on her lips, completing the look with finesse.

Have a look at the pictures-

Alia Bhatt, known for her impeccable style, once again proved her fashion prowess with this striking outfit. Her choice of attire not only paid homage to tradition but also showcased her ability to infuse contemporary elements, making her a true fashion icon for the ages. As the festivities unfolded, Alia’s outfit undoubtedly set a high bar for festive fashion, leaving everyone in awe of her style.