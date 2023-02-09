Shriya Saran is a prominent gorgeous actress in the South Indian cinema industry. She has appeared in multiple films and has garnered numerous awards. She has appeared in over 75 movies and is the highest-paid actress in the industry. The actress has a large fan following and frequently gives outstanding performances in her flicks. The Diva has become a successful star, and her Instagram account is full of magnificent photographs and videos.

Shriya has astounded us with her amazing work in the area and has worked as a brand ambassador for several firms. Furthermore, the actress has appeared in multiple films and received numerous honors for her services to the entertainment sector.

Shriya Saran shared some sultry photographs on Instagram. Please scroll down to view the actress wearing a georgette brown embroidered bodysuit in her video appearance.

Shriya Saran’s Video Appearance

Shriya Saran looked lovely in a deep V-neck embroidered long-sleeved high-slit bodysuit and black strap heels. Shriya wore no makeup and a little brown lipstick. Her hair was styled in wavy curls with a side part. She adorns herself with silver rings. In the video, she makes hand dance moves for the camera. In her second appearance, she displays her flare and toned legs with a chin-up attitude. In her third appearance, she changes her hair and offers the camera a wide sheepish smile. In her fourth appearance, she showed off her costume look and curved waist body posture to the camera. In her final appearance, she uses her finger to accentuate her lips during the video shoot.

Shriya Saran’s Upcoming Kabzaa Movie

Kabzaa is an upcoming Kannada-language historical action film directed by R. Chandru. The film stars Upendra, Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran in prominent roles. According to reports, the film depicts the life of a mobster in India from pre-independence through the 1940s. The film will be released on March 17, 2023.

Did you enjoy seeing Shriya Saran’s brown georgette high-slit bodysuit flaunting video appearance? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.