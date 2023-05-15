Here's How Amitabh Bachchan Reaches At Workplace When In Hurry

The Big B, aka Amitabh Bachchan, inspires the country who works hard even in his 80s. And here's what the actor did to reach his workplace on time; check out the article below

Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary actor in Bollywood. Though he is ancient now, his motivation to work is still alive, so he gives his best in whatever he does. The 80-year-old has always thrilled the audience with his impactful acting and work. But, where many people this age stay home and enjoy, Bigg B chooses to work and explore daily. And here’s a new thing added to his experience at his workplace. Read more to find out.

Amitabh Bachchan’s New Way To Go To Work

Shahanshah of Bollywood took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself on a bike with some random guy. As per the caption, the actor was in a hurry and wanted to reach his workplace on time, so he asked for a lift from a random guy. He also thanked the person. “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T – shirt owner.”

Reacting to Amitabh Bachchan’s this new experience of going to work, the user spammed his comments section. Famous veteran actor Rakesh Roshan said, “Always inspiring ❤️.” Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri commented, “Value for time is more important than comfort, salute u sir ❤️🌹.” “Sir. Now I will be following u in my bike , might get lucky to offer u a lift,” said a user. The fourth said, “The driver kid now has a lifetime story to tell. How he gave ride to bachan sir.”

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.