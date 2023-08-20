ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Chiselled Abs In Latest Photos, Girlfriend Saba Azad Reacts

Hrithik Roshan shared a series of sizzling shirtless vacation photos on his Instagram. The actor, known for his sculpted physique and dynamic performances, gave fans a glimpse of his fitness journey, leaving admirers and fellow celebrities alike awestruck.

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Aug,2023 09:15:35
Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Chiselled Abs In Latest Photos, Girlfriend Saba Azad Reacts 844236

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan once again proved his ability to set hearts racing and the internet ablaze as he shared a series of sizzling shirtless vacation photos on his Instagram. The actor, known for his sculpted physique and dynamic performances, gave fans a glimpse of his fitness journey, leaving admirers and fellow celebrities alike awestruck.

On a recent vacation, Hrithik shared a couple of captivating pictures that showcased his perfectly toned back and shoulders, setting the screens on fire. The actor confidently flaunted his physique while striking poses that highlighted his dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Alongside the snapshots, he playfully wrote, “Vacation over. Presenting before and after pics. See you in the gym.”

Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Chiselled Abs In Latest Photos, Girlfriend Saba Azad Reacts 844232

Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Chiselled Abs In Latest Photos, Girlfriend Saba Azad Reacts 844234

Hrithik’s shirtless photos didn’t just capture the attention of his fans; they also elicited responses from his fellow Bollywood colleagues. Girlfriend Saba Azad couldn’t help but add her playful touch, humorously requesting him to “Eat more cheese pls” in response to his fitness-focused post. Bollywood icon Preity Zinta simply exclaimed, “Wow,” while Anil Kapoor was left in awe, commenting, “unbelievable.”

Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Chiselled Abs In Latest Photos, Girlfriend Saba Azad Reacts 844235

On the professional front, Hrithik has an exciting project in the pipeline that’s generating its own share of buzz. He’s set to star in “Fighter,” a film that marks his reunion with director Siddharth Anand after their record-breaking collaboration on “War.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Unveiling the 'Spirit of Fighter': The First Motion Poster of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures Revolutionary Aerial Action Film 'Fighter' on Independence Day!" 843073
Unveiling the ‘Spirit of Fighter’: The First Motion Poster of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures Revolutionary Aerial Action Film ‘Fighter’ on Independence Day!”
Blockbuster Trio: Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor unveil 'Fighter' motion poster on Independence Day 843040
Blockbuster Trio: Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor unveil ‘Fighter’ motion poster on Independence Day
Adorable! Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad get mushy together in Argentina 841996
Adorable! Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad get mushy together in Argentina
Hrithik Roshan Talks About Enjoying The Process Of Getting Into His Character for Koi Mil Gaya; Read Here 841458
Hrithik Roshan Talks About Enjoying The Process Of Getting Into His Character For Koi Mil Gaya; Read Here
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s romance goes full bloom in Argentina, see pics 838312
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s romance goes full bloom in Argentina, see pics
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shocks fans as he mentions 'Hrithik Roshan' in Kangana Ranaut-led 'Tiku Weds Sheru' 819035
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shocks fans as he mentions ‘Hrithik Roshan’ in Kangana Ranaut-led ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’
Latest Stories
Vidya Balan’s glam high-thigh slit bodycon gets a metallic smear, see pics 844229
Vidya Balan’s glam high-thigh slit bodycon gets a metallic smear, see pics
Arjun Kapoor's solo getaway fuels breakup speculation with Malaika Arora 844208
Arjun Kapoor’s solo getaway fuels breakup speculation with Malaika Arora
Bhumi Pednekar Becomes New Brand Ambassador Of EcoSoul Home 844201
Bhumi Pednekar Becomes New Brand Ambassador Of EcoSoul Home
“We are one of the most sought-after couples,” Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia 844192
“We are one of the most sought-after couples,” Vijay Varma on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia
Goals! Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra go chic personified in latest photoshoot 844131
Goals! Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra go chic personified in latest photoshoot
Watch: Ameesha Patel-Sunny Deol celebrate the grand success of Gadar 2 844090
Watch: Ameesha Patel-Sunny Deol celebrate the grand success of Gadar 2
Read Latest News