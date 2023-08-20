Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Chiselled Abs In Latest Photos, Girlfriend Saba Azad Reacts

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan once again proved his ability to set hearts racing and the internet ablaze as he shared a series of sizzling shirtless vacation photos on his Instagram. The actor, known for his sculpted physique and dynamic performances, gave fans a glimpse of his fitness journey, leaving admirers and fellow celebrities alike awestruck.

On a recent vacation, Hrithik shared a couple of captivating pictures that showcased his perfectly toned back and shoulders, setting the screens on fire. The actor confidently flaunted his physique while striking poses that highlighted his dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Alongside the snapshots, he playfully wrote, “Vacation over. Presenting before and after pics. See you in the gym.”

Hrithik’s shirtless photos didn’t just capture the attention of his fans; they also elicited responses from his fellow Bollywood colleagues. Girlfriend Saba Azad couldn’t help but add her playful touch, humorously requesting him to “Eat more cheese pls” in response to his fitness-focused post. Bollywood icon Preity Zinta simply exclaimed, “Wow,” while Anil Kapoor was left in awe, commenting, “unbelievable.”

On the professional front, Hrithik has an exciting project in the pipeline that’s generating its own share of buzz. He’s set to star in “Fighter,” a film that marks his reunion with director Siddharth Anand after their record-breaking collaboration on “War.”