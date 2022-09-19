Hrithik Roshan’s magic is all about to descend on his fans yet again. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai star is amazing in the recent song from his film Vikram Vedha. His Alcoholia song and his superlative dance moves to it have kept his fans on their toes. There has already been a huge praise for the star and his dancing moves which never fail to entertain.

Well, recently, Hrithik actually talked about how happy he is to be doing all that excites him. In fact he opened up on his doctors telling that his body is not fit for dance and action scenes. A report on firstpost.com talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

HT quoted him as saying, “Before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, doctors said my health condition is not good to do action films and dance. I took that as a challenge and took care of my health to do such films. It’s surreal for me to be dancing, doing actions, and saying those dialogues in 25 films. I think the 21-year-old me would be very proud of me today.”

Well, we must say that we are blessed to be watching him in these dancing and fighting avatars!!

