Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad’s romance goes full bloom in Argentina, see pics

The couple's happiness was evident in another selfie, where they radiate joy while greeting their followers with a cheerful "Buenos Dias," revealing that they are currently enjoying the beauty of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jul,2023 00:05:46
Saba Azad took to Instagram to share glimpses of her pleasant moments with Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan. The couple, known for their low-key romance, gave fans a rare peek into their relationship through Saba’s latest Instagram stories.

One of the most adorable pictures features Hrithik Roshan relishing a meal, while Saba affectionately refers to him as “My hippo heart” in the caption. Clearly, the two share a bond that’s full of love and humour. The couple’s happiness was evident in another selfie, where they radiate joy while greeting their followers with a cheerful “Buenos Dias,” revealing that they are currently enjoying the beauty of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check out:

Hrithik-Saba’s relationship

Sources suggest that Hrithik and Saba’s love story began last year, and since then, they have been inseparable. Saba is often seen accompanying Hrithik to family functions and vacations, making their bond even more endearing.

Hrithik Roshan’s previous marriage with Sussanne Khan may have ended, but the two have gracefully remained dedicated co-parents to their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne, on her part, has moved on and is currently in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni.

As avid social media users, Saba and Hrithik don’t shy away from sharing sweet moments from their time together. Their fans can’t get enough of their adorable updates, including a recent one from film producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding.

Hrithik’s work front

While Hrithik Roshan continues to charm audiences with his acting prowess, having recently starred in “Vikram Vedha” alongside Saif Ali Khan, his future projects are equally exciting. Fans eagerly await his upcoming film “Fighter,” where he will be starring alongside Deepika Padukone and the ever-charming Anil Kapoor. Additionally, Hrithik’s collaboration with Jr NTR in “War 2” is highly anticipated, promising a double dose of action and entertainment.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

