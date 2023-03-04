Huma Qureshi, a well-known actress, has captivated us with her extraordinary talent and dominated the industry with her superb playing abilities. The actress posted a picture of herself wearing a red dress with sequin fringe on Instagram. In addition, an image of the actress wearing a gown was taken. The actress did a great job; her stunning photos took our breath away.

The actress is a gorgeous star who charms us with her beautiful appearance. The Diva never fails to delight her audience by looking amazing in her attire, the project, or both. The actress looked stunning in her gown and gave us great fashion aspirations. Although she looked good in the attire, seeing her on camera probably wouldn’t win her many fans.

Huma Qureshi is the kind of stylish woman we all aspire to be. She’s always the type to make a fashion statement while dressing comfortably. Whether rocking a casual outfit, a saree, or a gown for the red carpet, Huma Qureshi always has a killer style. Check out the clothing Huma Qureshi wore in a recent photo she uploaded of herself wearing during her session, a cream-colored lehenga set with silver embellished work on it.

Huma Qureshi’s Lehenga Set

Huma Qureshi, a Bollywood actress, appears gorgeous and daring in her recent photos on social media. Huma Qureshi is dressed tastefully in a lovely traditional cream and silver color lehenga. The dupatta features a square design and a traditional color palette in gold. She has draped her dupatta so that the embroidery is apparent and the borders have intriguing detailing. The costume was extensively decorated with a giant kundan necklace and enormous earrings dangling until her shoulders, a gold handcuff, and a gorgeous maang tikka with a pearl droplet, which we believe is ideal for her round face since it makes it appear more slender and looks stunning in every posture.

Huma Qureshi’s Upcoming Projects

Bollywood diva Huma Qureshi portrays the lead role in Tarla, a film based on the life of famed chef Tarla Dalal. The first glimpse of the film, which showed her in a new avatar, became the talk of the town.

