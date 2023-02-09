Huma Qureshi is the most beautiful and talented actress in the Bollywood industry. The Diva was most recently seen in her Bollywood flick Double XL, which was released on November 4, 2022. The actress continuously promotes her pictures in several locations and has wowed us with her fantastic design costumes. The actress looked stunning in her ensemble, which gave us big fashion goals.

Huma Qureshi is the sort of lady we all aspire to be in terms of fashion. She’s the type of person that dresses casually while yet making a stylish statement. Huma Qureshi’s style is always on point, whether she’s wearing a casual dress, a saree, or a gown on the red carpet. Huma Qureshi recently uploaded a photo of herself from her session wearing a black and gold work saree with a tube blouse; check out her look.

Huma Qureshi’s Saree Outfit Appearance

Huma Qureshi donned a translucent black saree with bling and sparkles all around. She looked incredible in the black saree, which had feather/ruffle embroidery on the borders. A sleeveless tube blouse accompanied her saree. She accessorized her appearance with deep black eye makeup, golden earrings, and a few silver diamond rings. Her hair was pulled back into a tight ponytail. Huna Qureshi accessorized her saree with a bold white middle-sized purse. In the first photo, she captured a close-up photograph of her spectacular makeup with exquisite eye-shimmering beauty.

She wears her entire ensemble in the second photo, accentuates her jawline, and flaunts her lovely golden sparkly handbag. In the photograph, she stands with a curled stance and bright starry eyes. In the fourth image, she looks to her right side and rests both hands on her waist to create the appearance of an oomph. In the following photo, she shows off her saree pallu and poses for the camera. Finally, in the last image, she caught a close-up view from the front, showing her black-painted nail and looking at her nails. Huma Qureshi captioned her post, “Black Swan .”

What do you think about Huma Qureshi’s latest black saree appearance? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.