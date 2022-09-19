Since it was announced that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were dating, they have become one of Bollywood’s most popular couples. After dating for almost five years, the two were united in marriage on April 14 of this year in a small ceremony. According to reports, Ranbir and Alia fell in love after meeting on the Brahmastra sets. For the past few weeks, the two have been very active in promoting Brahmastra. According to the box office results, the fantasy adventure movie is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Isha, played by Alia in the movie, claimed that Shiva, played by Ranbir, would be incomplete without her.

During an interview, they were recently asked if it was the same in real life. Ranbir Kapoor claimed to be both distant and very reliant on Alia in an interview with Navbharat Times. Kapoor stated, “I boast a lot that I am very independent and detached, but in reality, I am very dependent on her. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat if I don’t know where Alia is. It is very important for me to have her next to me. It doesn’t matter if we don’t do anything romantic or even talk, but she should just sit next to me.”

Even Alia acknowledged that “Ranbir can’t do anything” without her. “Ranbir puts everything off until the last minute if I am not present,” she claimed. In the meantime, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. And they will soon become parents.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more such updates on your favorite celebs.