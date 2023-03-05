Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS moment straight from her film sets. The actress can be seen busy on her phone on the sets, as she shared it on her Instagram stories. She asserts about doing some ‘workshopping’ while she is all busy with the shooting.

In the picture, we can see Sara wearing a stylish abstract textured co-Ord set. She teamed it with her open wavy hair and nerdy glasses. The actress can be seen sitting all comfortably on her stool while checking on her phone. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I don’t know how I feel about you finding me clown like” and she added clown emojis in the caption.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with upcoming movie ‘Gaslight’. The movie is going to get released on Disney + Hotstar. The movie shall also star Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada. Earlier Vikrant Massey spoke about working with Sara, saying, “it was fantastic working with Sara and Chitrangda. For the first time, Pavan Kirpalaani, the film’s director, and I worked together. Working with Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri was also my first experience. I had a ball, especially with Sara, because she’s such an incredible person and most of my work was with her. I had a great time working with them and am really looking forward to that film. It’s a thriller again”, as told to OTT Play.

Sara shot to fame with her work in the movie Kedarnath. The actress worked alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Later, she went on to work in other big movies and marked her own niche in Bollywood.