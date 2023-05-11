In Pics: Tamannaah Bhatia’s keeps the boss fashion quotient on check in pantsuits

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fashion preps have always been classic. What’s more, her stunning decks in pantsuits have always stood apart from the crowd. Check out some of her best

Tamannaah Bhatia is keeping her fashion preps all on the notch. The actress became a household name with her amazing work in the movie Baahubali. And with time, she garnered love all across the nation. Speaking of her fashion quotient, here’s how the diva has astounded us with her pantsuit decks. Check below-

Tamannaah in tangerine

Here’s when Tamannaah Bhatia looked absolutely grand in her sheer tangerine hued pantsuit. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair. The diva decked it up with sleek filled in eyebrows. She rounded it off with winged smokey eyes. The actress rounded it off with nude lips, and stunning golden oxidised accessories.

All gorgeous in pink

Here’s when Tamannaah Bhatia looked absolutely grand in her pink sheer pantsuit. She completed the look with her sleek mid-parted hairbun. The diva rounded it off with dewy makeup look, a pair of diamond earrings. She prepped it up with a pair of black block heels.

Playing with checks

Here’s when Tamannaah wowed us with her checkered play pantsuit. The sheer black-white checks looked stunning with amped up pink embroidery. She topped it on her pink bralette. The diva rounded it off with her sheer long black hairdo and minimal makeup.

Keeping the sass in lilac

When Tamannaah wowed us with her sheer lilac pantsuit outfit. She completed the look with her long wavy hair. The diva rounded it off sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and pink nude lips. She prepped it up with black strappy heels.

Which one of the above looks do you think has got the right up boss quotient? Let us know in the comments.