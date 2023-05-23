ADVERTISEMENT
It is all shimmers for Sai Tamhankar, see pics

Sai Tamhankar consistently pushes boundaries, fearlessly embracing avant-garde trends while remaining rooted in her own unique style. And here’s when the diva stunned in stylish shimmery outfits

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 May,2023 19:15:51
With an impeccable eye for fashion, Sai Tamhankar consistently pushes boundaries, fearlessly embracing avant-garde trends while remaining rooted in her own unique style. Her wardrobe transcends mere garments, transforming into exquisite works of art that command attention and evoke a sense of awe.

Her meticulously curated outfits, adorned with intricate embellishments and shimmering fabrics, are a testament to her exquisite taste and attention to detail. Owing to that, here we have shared a set of stunning pictures from her social media handle, where we can see her all adorned with shimmers and style. Check it out below-

Sai Tamhankar’s shimmery style

We can see Sai Tamhankar wearing a stylish mesh net black shimmery top. She completed the look with a shimmery sleek waist line belt. She rounded it off with a pair of emerald green shimmery drop earrings. The diva decked it up with sleek pulled back ponytail. Her eye makeup looked all grand as she picked it up with green smokey green eyeshadow and pink lips.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Verified
Life Mein time to time khud ke liye thoda shimmer zaroori hai !”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Tamhankar’s acting journey began with her debut in Marathi cinema, where she quickly gained recognition for her remarkable performances. Her ability to portray a diverse range of characters with depth and authenticity has garnered critical acclaim and won the hearts of audiences.

Throughout her career, Tamhankar has showcased her acting prowess in a variety of genres, including drama, romance, comedy, and suspense. She has delivered powerful performances in films such as “Duniyadari” (2013), which earned her widespread appreciation and accolades. Her portrayal of complex characters in movies like “Hunterrr” (2015) and “Rangoon” (2017) further exemplifies her ability to bring depth and emotion to the screen. She has also made notable contributions to television, captivating viewers with her performances in popular shows such as “Julun Yeti Reshimgathi” and “Saraswati.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

