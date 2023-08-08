Jailer: Rajinikath-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer gets no morning slots in Tamil Nadu [Reports]

The countdown has begun for fans of Superstar Rajinikanth as his highly anticipated film “Jailer” inches closer to its release date. This movie marks Rajinikanth’s triumphant return to the silver screen after an absence of nearly two years, igniting a wave of excitement among his dedicated and passionate fan base. With the recent unveiling of the film’s trailer, the anticipation has been taken up a notch, with all eyes on the gripping and electrifying sequences featuring Rajinikanth. As the film’s release date draws near, advance bookings have already kicked off across various locations globally, further stoking the fervour of Rajinikanth enthusiasts.

The buzz surrounding “Jailer” is further intensified by the substantial number of screens the film is scheduled to grace upon its release. The combination of Rajinikanth’s star power and the film’s intriguing premise has set high expectations within the entertainment community and beyond. However, an unexpected twist awaits the film’s First Day First Show (FDFS) screenings in the state of Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth’s hometown. Unlike the customary practice of early morning FDFS screenings, a unique situation arises due to the existing legal framework in the state.

This situation has arisen due to a legal restriction that prohibits early morning shows in accordance with an antiquated law. The Madras High Court adheres to a regulation that limits the number of screenings a film can have per day, allowing exceptions only for special holidays. This rule dictates the current scenario, leading to a departure from the conventional early morning FDFS screenings for “Jailer.” The primary concern underpinning this decision is safety. Recent incidents involving accidents and fan-related mishaps during early morning screenings have raised valid apprehensions. Erecting elaborate cut-outs and hoardings for such shows, combined with the need for heightened police presence, have added complexity to the situation, as quoted by Times Now.

While uncertainties linger about the possibility of early morning shows for “Jailer,” there is a glimmer of hope that the government might reconsider its stance. Speculations arise from the film’s unique context: “Jailer” is produced by Sun Pictures and distributed by Red Giant, both entities with political affiliations and vested interests in ensuring the satisfaction of Rajinikanth’s fervent fan base.

Directed by Nelson, “Jailer” boasts a star-studded ensemble cast featuring not only Rajinikanth but also acclaimed actors Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan. As the film’s release date rapidly approaches, the excitement and anticipation surrounding “Jailer” continue to surge, making it one of the most anticipated cinematic events of the year.