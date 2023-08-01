Kajol reveals how SRK got a frozen shoulder after DDLJ poster shoot, read

Iconic Bollywood actress Kajol recently opened up about her memorable poster for the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where she is seen being carried on the shoulders of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In a candid interview with Curly Tales on YouTube, Kajol revealed that she had genuine concerns for Shah Rukh’s health during the photoshoot, as he had a frozen shoulder afterward.

Sporting an elegant orange lehenga with intricate gold detailing, Kajol looked absolutely stunning in the poster, while Shah Rukh donned a dashing leather jacket and a stylish fedora. Little did fans know that behind the scenes, Shah Rukh’s health had been affected, and Kajol couldn’t help but worry about his well-being.

During the interview, Kajol shared her initial doubts about whether Shah Rukh would be able to lift her effortlessly. However, the superstar reassured her with his trademark charm, saying, “Don’t worry, I am strong.” With his determination and strength, he managed to carry Kajol with ease, making her feel comfortable and at ease throughout the shoot.

Kajol further praised Shah Rukh’s sweetness and considerate nature during the shoot, making her feel weightless on his shoulders. Despite her concerns, Shah Rukh’s dedication to the shot and his caring attitude won her heart.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge movie remains an iconic symbol of love and romance in Bollywood history, and now, fans have a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moments that made it all the more special. Kajol and Shah Rukh’s chemistry and camaraderie have continued to captivate audiences over the years, making them one of the most beloved on-screen pairs in Indian cinema.

