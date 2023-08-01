ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

Kajol reveals how SRK got a frozen shoulder after DDLJ poster shoot, read

Kajol recently opened up about her memorable poster for the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where she is seen being carried on the shoulders of superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Aug,2023 02:30:04
Kajol reveals how SRK got a frozen shoulder after DDLJ poster shoot, read 839481

Iconic Bollywood actress Kajol recently opened up about her memorable poster for the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where she is seen being carried on the shoulders of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In a candid interview with Curly Tales on YouTube, Kajol revealed that she had genuine concerns for Shah Rukh’s health during the photoshoot, as he had a frozen shoulder afterward.

Sporting an elegant orange lehenga with intricate gold detailing, Kajol looked absolutely stunning in the poster, while Shah Rukh donned a dashing leather jacket and a stylish fedora. Little did fans know that behind the scenes, Shah Rukh’s health had been affected, and Kajol couldn’t help but worry about his well-being.

During the interview, Kajol shared her initial doubts about whether Shah Rukh would be able to lift her effortlessly. However, the superstar reassured her with his trademark charm, saying, “Don’t worry, I am strong.” With his determination and strength, he managed to carry Kajol with ease, making her feel comfortable and at ease throughout the shoot.

Kajol further praised Shah Rukh’s sweetness and considerate nature during the shoot, making her feel weightless on his shoulders. Despite her concerns, Shah Rukh’s dedication to the shot and his caring attitude won her heart.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge movie remains an iconic symbol of love and romance in Bollywood history, and now, fans have a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moments that made it all the more special. Kajol and Shah Rukh’s chemistry and camaraderie have continued to captivate audiences over the years, making them one of the most beloved on-screen pairs in Indian cinema.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Join the Celebration with Shah Rukh Khan in ZINDA BANDA, Jawan's First Song - OUT NOW!" 839264
Join the Celebration with Shah Rukh Khan in ZINDA BANDA, Jawan’s First Song – OUT NOW!”
When Shah Rukh Khan said he finds his stardom ‘shocking’, watch throwback video 838271
When Shah Rukh Khan said he finds his stardom ‘shocking’, watch throwback video
Auto Draft 837498
Anirudh’s Musical genius Meet SRK’s Magic: Jawan’s First Song Zinda Banda to Feature 1000+ female Dancers!
SRK unveils the villain of Jawan! Witness Vijay Sethupathi as the 'Dealer of Death' in Jawan's New Poster, Brace Yourself for the Most Menacing Villain Ever! 836926
SRK unveils the villain of Jawan! Witness Vijay Sethupathi as the ‘Dealer of Death’ in Jawan’s New Poster, Brace Yourself for the Most Menacing Villain Ever!
Its all in the eyes! Guess whose character is being unveiled next in 'Jawan'? Makers Drop a Hint! Can You Guess the Actor? 836656
Its all in the eyes! Guess whose character is being unveiled next in ‘Jawan’? Makers Drop a Hint! Can You Guess the Actor?
Find Out: Who Choreographed Shah Rukh Khan In 'Beqarar Karke' From Jawan Prevue 835253
Find Out: Who Choreographed Shah Rukh Khan In ‘Beqarar Karke’ From Jawan Prevue
Latest Stories
Stunner! Siddharth Nigam keeps his style on check, flaunts chiselled abs 839461
Stunner! Siddharth Nigam keeps his style on check, flaunts chiselled abs
Shraddha Kapoor's Funky Sparkling Makeup And Red Jacket Screams Attention 839360
Shraddha Kapoor’s Funky Sparkling Makeup And Red Jacket Screams Attention
Ananya Panday shines in glittery-golden leafy co-ords, watch 839457
Ananya Panday shines in glittery-golden leafy co-ords, watch
Rubina Dilaik 'Boss It Up' With Funky Glasses And Printed Co-ord Set, See Here 839327
Rubina Dilaik ‘Boss It Up’ With Funky Glasses And Printed Co-ord Set, See Here
Jasmin Bhasin Gets All Candid With Mystery Man; See Here 839442
Jasmin Bhasin Gets All Candid With Mystery Man; See Here
Masoud Farzi: The Enchanting Voice Transcending Borders in Iranian Music 839455
Masoud Farzi: The Enchanting Voice Transcending Borders in Iranian Music
Read Latest News